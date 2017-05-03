Indians put Kluber on 10-day DL with lower back strain

The Indians have placed ace Corey Kluber on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a lower back strain, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the Tribe recalled Joe Colon from Triple-A Columbus.

Kluber left his start Tuesday against the Tigers after three innings with a stiff lower back, according to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com. In the Indians’ 5-2 loss, Kluber allowed all five runs on seven hits and one walk while only striking out four before being pulled. With this move, Kluber will be out for at least a couple of starts for the defending American League champions.

An AL Cy Young winner in 2014 and an All-Star last season during the Indians’ run to the World Series, Kluber has been dealing with back issues since spring training. Francona said that Kluber had an MRI on his back a while ago, but none of them revealed any problems that would have had him go on the DL. Kluber said he has been able to pitch through the pain most of the time, but Tuesday was an exception.

"It's been a few starts now, on and off to different degrees," Kluber told Hoynes and other reporters. "Tonight, for whatever reason, it wasn't allowing me to go out there and pitch very well. "

Kluber is off to the worst start of his career since being a full-time starter. He is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP in six starts.

With their top pitcher sidelined, Hoynes tweeted that the Indians still need a starter for their game against the Royals. He suggested that they could go with Mike Clevinger, who is currently with Columbus and had pitched on Tuesday.