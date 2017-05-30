 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Phillies’ Vincent Velasquez leaves game with flexor strain

The righty’s long-term prognosis isn’t known, though he may miss a good chunk of time.

By Chris Cotillo
Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Phillies right-hander Vincent Velasquez left Wednesday night’s game against the Marlins and was diagnosed with a strained flexor in his right elbow, according to the team.

Velasquez experienced diminishing velocity throughout his outing and was removed from the game after facing three batters in the second inning. Though the initial diagnosis is a strain of the flexor, there is no timetable for his absence at this point.

It’s safe to assume that the Phillies will keep Velasquez sidelined for at least a couple of starts, as he is set to turn 25 next month and is regarded as a key piece to the club’s future rotation. He has struggled to a 5.55 ERA in 48.2 innings this season, only a year after posting a respectable 4.12 ERA and 10.4 K/9 in 131 innings over 24 starts.

Philadelphia is already missing Clay Buchholz for the rest of the season due to forearm surgery, so they will move forward with a rotation of Jeremy Hellickson, Aaron Nola, Jerad Eickhoff and depth options like Nick Pivetta, Zach Eflin, Ben Lively and Jake Thompson.

