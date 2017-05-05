MLB trade rumors and news for May 5th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

Voting for the All-Star game has officially started, so fill out your ballots out early and hope your favorite player is still healthy by the All-Star break.

Here is a look at what’s going on around the National League Central.

Hot take alert: MLB SHOULD PENALIZE ANY CLUB WHO WON’T POLICE THEIR FANS. There. We said it.

While we’re at it, stop freakin’ throwing at batters, someone is going to get seriously injured.

Cole Hamels will miss eight weeks with a strained oblique.

The Orioles place Welington Castillo on DL with shoulder tendinitis.

Cleveland puts Kluber on the 10-day DL with a lower back strain.

Miami has placed Edinson Volquez on the DL with a thumb blister. Ouchie.

Because Thor is Thor and one doctor is not sufficient, Syndergaard will seek a second opinion about his torn right lat.

If you think you’ve had a rough week at least you’re not this umpire.

The Yankees have sent Greg Bird to the disabled list for his ankle.

The Mets are a flaming hot mess and while this is not brand new information it is still pretty sad.

The Twins are in first place and things are getting really heckin’ exciting.

In somewhat of a sad turn of events, the Blue Jays have released Jarrod Saltalamacchia after he cleared waivers. He’d put up a batting average of .040. Oh how the mighty fall.

HEY, YOU! Want to play general manager, flex your baseball prowess, and win cool swag all at once? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re running a little content here at MLB Daily Dish. If you can correctly predict the first big name player that’s traded this season and who they’re traded to, you’ll walk away with a cool prize and some sick bragging rights. Comment on this article right here to officially enter and don’t forget to keep checking back here to see all the juicy trade rumors that could swipe you the prize. Good luck!

Important Links:

MLB Injury Tracker

Offseason Trade Tracker

2016-17 Free Agent Tracker

Spring Training Release Tracker

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks during this year’s cold and flu season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

Today in baseball: On May 5th, 1904, Cy Young tosses the first perfect game in American League history. Do dope stuff, get dope awards named after you.

Question of the Day: Can the Twins maintain this momentum?