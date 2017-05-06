Marlins place Wei-Yin Chen on 10-day DL

The Marlins placed left-hander Wei-Yin Chen on the 10-day disabled list late Friday, according to Tim Healey of The Sun Sentinel, the second significant blow to the club’s starting rotation that lacks a clear ace at the front end.

Miami is calling Chen’s injury a “tired arm,” though the news is significant because he has been pitching through a partially tore ulnar collateral ligament, according to Healey.

Chen pitched just more than 123 innings last season with the Marlins but has now been injured during his first two seasons with the organization. Over 27 innings this year, he has pitched to a 4.33 ERA and 4.11 FIP. Chen was expected to anchor Miami’s pitching staff in 2017.

Now without Chen and Volquez, who has been sidelined with a blister, the Marlins will be forced to turn to the minimal organizational depth they have. Odrisamer Despaigne is making the start for the Marlins on Saturday, and reliever Jose Urena, who has experience starting, will pitch Sunday.