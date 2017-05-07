MLB trade rumors and news for May 7th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Here’s a look at what’s going on around the National League East.

The Marlins placed left-hander Wei-Yin Chen on the disabled list with what they’re deeming a “tired arm.”

San Francisco designated outfielder Drew Stubbs for assignment and recalled Justin Ruggiano in the corresponding roster move.

Washington placed reliever Shawn Kelley on the disabled list, which is bad news for the back-end of the Nationals bullpen.

The Twins designated pitcher Michael Tonkin for assignment Saturday, according to Phil Miller of the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Baltimore placed closer Zach Britton on the disabled list with a forearm strain (again), according to BaltimoreBaseball.com’s Dan Connolly.

The Angels acquired reliever Damien Magnifico from the Orioles, the team announced.

Tampa Bay designated left-hander Justin Marks for assignment Saturday, according to Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill will pitch Tuesday before returning to Los Angeles’ rotation, according to Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times.

Question of the Day: What’s up with the Marlins rotation?