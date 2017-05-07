Chicago designated outfielder Matt Szczur for assignment Saturday, according to MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat.

Szczur’s productive spring earned him a spot on the Cubs roster, but he hasn’t had as much success of late. Over 15 games with the Cubs, he hit .211/.273/.263 with three RBIs.

The Cubs have numerous other outfielders to turn to, which likely factored into the decision. Szczur is out of options and could be claimed by another organization.

Here’s the latest from around the National League Central:

The Cardinals haven’t had much success stealing bases this season, so maybe they should consider toning it down a notch.

Pittsburgh placed Jameson Taillon on the 10-day DL with “groin discomfort.”

Billy Hamilton wants to race Bengals first rounder John Ross, which might not end well for him.

The Brewers signed Michael Choice to a minor league deal. He was immediately assigned to Double-A.