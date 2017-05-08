The Twins traded infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to the Braves for lefty Kevin Chapman on Monday, per a club announcement. Santana was designated for assignment by Minnesota over the weekend.

Santana, 26, got off to a slow start for the Twins this year, hitting just 5-for-26 with one homer in 13 appearances. He has been a below-average player since a strong rookie campaign in 2014, when he finished seventh in AL Rookie of the Year voting after slashing .319/.353/.472 with seven homers and 20 steals in 101 games.

Santana has experience at every position except first base, catcher and pitcher during his four-year major league career, making him a versatile bench option for the Braves. Atlanta currently is utilizing Emilio Bonifacio and Jace Peterson as its main bench pieces, with Lane Adams optioned to Triple-A to make room for Santana.

Chapman, 29, has struggled to a 7.71 ERA in 11.2 relief innings with Triple-A Gwinnett this year after being claimed by the Braves off waivers from the Astros during spring training. He owns a career 4.09 ERA and 7.9 K/9 in 55 major league innings over the last four seasons, but has only made 12 big-league appearances since 2015.