MLB trade rumors and news for June 1st, 2017

he MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

The draft is quickly approaching and things are going to start to move at the speed of light, so check out our Mock Draft 2.0 for a look at who your favorite teams could be picking. Check back here for updates as we get closer to June 12th!

Here’s the latest from around the American League West.

Meet Kyle Wright, the pitcher that a lot of mock drafts are predicting will go first overall.

Justin Upton is unlikely to opt out this winter.

How have draft picks from 2016 made their names in the big leagues in only one little year?

Dustin Pedroia will head to the DL with a sprained wrist.

The Cardinals have optioned Randal Grichuk .

Sad news, maybe? Jeb Bush is out of the running to buy the Marlins, leaving Derek Jeter all alone.

Our second composite mock draft is out—who will your team pick in this year’s draft?

The Nationals release pitcher Joe Nathan .

Bryce Harper has had his suspension reduced to three games.

The Cardinals have released pitcher Jonathan Broxton .

Bubba Thompson has consistently been picked to go as the draft’s 23rd pick. Get to know him a little here.

HEY, YOU! Want to play general manager, flex your baseball prowess, and win cool swag all at once? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re running a little content here at MLB Daily Dish. If you can correctly predict the first big name player that’s traded this season and who they’re traded to, you’ll walk away with a cool prize and some sick bragging rights. Comment on this article right here to officially enter and don’t forget to keep checking back here to see all the juicy trade rumors that could swipe you the prize. Good luck!

Important Links:

MLB Injury Tracker

Offseason Trade Tracker

2016-17 Free Agent Tracker

Spring Training Release Tracker

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks during this year’s cold and flu season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

Today in baseball: On June 1st, 2008, Mike Lieberthal, signing a one-day contract for a mere four dollars, is able to retire happily as a member of the Phillies.

Question of the Day: Who will your team pick in the first round of the draft?