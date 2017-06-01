The Rangers will designate reliever Sam Dyson for assignment, according to FOX’s Ken Rosenthal. Texas expects to trade Dyson and informed clubs of their plan to move him on Thursday.

Dyson, 29, has struggled to a 10.80 ERA in 16.2 innings for Texas this season. He has allowed 20 earned runs on 31 hits (including six home runs) in that span, with his sudden downfall coming as a major shock after he threw six perfect innings for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in March.

Dyson posted a 2.43 ERA while saving 38 games for Texas last season and has been a solid reliever at the major-league level since 2014, his first full year in the bigs with the Marlins. The righty is under club control for two more years, giving any team looking to trade for him incentive to get him back to being himself as a long-term asset.

Dyson is sure to draw interest from non-contending clubs who see his raw potential, meaning a trade is likely to come in the next 10 days. Texas has that period of time to either trade, release or outright Dyson.