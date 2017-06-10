MLB trade rumors and news for June 10th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

The Dodgers added Fabio Castillo to their 40-man roster.

Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is going to be out for about two months with a hip injury.

You should get to know these five catchers in advance of next month’s MLB draft.

The Cardinals designated Jhonny Peralta for assignment, which is a sign he could be traded.

Tampa Bay acquired Tyler Featherston, who is set to join the team’s major league roster.

With the draft right around the corner, it seems pretty clear who the first fews picks will be.

Milwaukee promoted Josh Hader to the majors.

The Orioles placed Darren O’Day on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, which is bad news for their bullpen.

Take a look at our Q&A with Pavin Smith.

It seems the Pirates have decided to take Tony Watson out of the closer’s role, according to Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

New York is expected to activate Yoenis Cespedes from the disabled list Saturday, according to James Wagner of The New York Times.

Justin Turner was back in the Dodgers lineup Friday, which is good news for the Los Angeles offense.

The Mariners signed shortstop Ryan Jackson to a minor league contract, according to Baseball America’s Matt Eddy.

The White Sox landed Alen Hanson off waivers, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Today in baseball: On this day in 2011, Tony La Russa managed his 5,000th career MLB game.

