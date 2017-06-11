The Red Sox are among the clubs scouting Royals reliever Mike Minor, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Minor, 29, has quietly posted a great season for Kansas City, notching a 2.25 ERA and 9.3 K/9 in 32 relief innings. He is likely to be made available in trade talks next month, as it is widely expected that the Royals, who currently sit in fourth place in the AL Central with a 28-34 record, will decide to sell.

Minor’s contract calls for a $10 million mutual option (or $1.25 million buyout) for next year, so it’s likely that any team that acquires him will only have him for a couple of months. Still, his value as a non-closing lefty reliever in the middle of a strong season should be able to net the Royals a prospect or two.

Boston, which currently sits 3.5 games behind the AL East-leading Yankees, have used Fernando Abad, Robby Scott and Robbie Ross Jr. as its main lefty relievers all year. Ross is currently on the disabled list with elbow inflammation, so it makes sense for Boston to search for an upgrade in trade talks.