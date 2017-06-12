MLB trade rumors and news for draft day, June 12th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

DO YOU KNOW WHAT DAY IT IS? I CAN’T HEAR YOU! Welcome to draft day, everyone. At MLB Daily Dish, we are your one stop shop for all things before, during, and after the draft. Not only will be we covering the draft live as it happens, but we have some excellent reading material for you as you count down the moments to the first overall pick.

I bet you’re wondering, “Wow, I’m so excited about the draft, but what time is it on? How can I watch it?”. We’re mind readers here too, no biggie.

Draft Time: 7pm, EST

Draft Location: MLB Studios, Secaucus, New Jersey

Draft Channel: MLB Network will be airing the first round as well as the Competitive Balance Round A. Not near a TV? MLB.com will be streaming it as well.

Extended Draft Coverage: MLB.com will be taking over the rest of the way, streaming the remainder of the draft, including Competitive Balance Round B and Round 2 on Monday. Tuesday will be Rounds 3 - 10, starting at 1pm EST and Wednesday is Rounds 11 - 40 (yes, 40), starting a noon EST.

Check out our final mock here for some last minute preparations.

We know you’re already boiling over with draft sugar plums dancing in your head. Here’s a little more fuel to the fire with this 2017 MLB draft prospect Q&A series done by our very own Chris Cotillo. Why wouldn’t you want the inside scoop on someone your team could draft?

Here are the big name catchers, outfielders, infielders, and pitchers in this year’s draft that you should to be the Ruler of the Water Cooler.

Peep the draft order right here and set your alarms for your team’s first round pick.

Now that we’ve covered that, what’s going on in baseball today?

Check out the latest from around the American League Central.

The Angels designated Shane Robinson for assignment.

College baseball is such a pure form of baseball. The fans are no different. Applaud these four heroic Florida fans that are committed to seeing the Gators advance.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman appears ready to be activated from the disabled list next weekend, according to NJ.com’s Mark Fischer.

Tyler Pill was optioned to Triple-A, according to Mike Puma of The New York Post. Because the Mets just don’t make sense anymore.

Padres reliever Carter Capps was activated from the disabled list, according to MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell.

Aaron Judge hit a 495-FOOT HOME RUN because he is not a human. Theory confirmed.

Sonny Gray is one of the pitchers teams are expressing trade interest in, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.

Mike Matheny’s job isn’t so safe anymore.

Today in baseball: On June 12th, 1997, the first interleague game in history is played.

Question of the Day: Who will go first overall today?