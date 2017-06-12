With the 27th pick in the draft, the Cubs have selected left-handed pitcher Brendon Little from the State College of Florida. In mock drafts, Little was projected to go outside the top 30.

After only throwing four innings as a freshman at North Carolina, Little got noticed in the Cape Cod League last summer. He posted a 3.68 ERA in 22 innings with a 29/7 K/BB ratio. He then transferred to the State Junior College of Florida, where he maintained his progress by posting a 2.53 ERA in 85 innings this spring with a 133 Ks and only 33 walks. He has a fastball that can tough 97 mph and a nice 12-6 curveball, making him a pitcher the Cubs hope they can put him in either their starting rotation in the future.