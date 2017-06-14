MLB trade rumors and news for June 14th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

The first and best day of the draft is unfortunately over, but if you’re a real draft geek, there’s still tomorrow! Once it’s all said and done, over 1200 players will be selected. And hey, you never know, there could be a Mike Piazza, Jarrod Dyson or Kevin Siegrist hiding somewhere, waiting for his selection on Day Three.

Find our full recap of the first day of the draft here.



What’s going on in baseball today?



A lot (a lot!) of good players were drafted on Monday and they deserve you page view. Check out the draft tracker to see where they all went and our Q&As with a good chunk of the first round to get inside their heads.

Check out the latest news in the National League East.

The Cardinals have released Jhonny Peralta .

The Rangers have acquired Joely Rodriguez .

Mike Matheny’s job isn’t so safe anymore.

Want to stay up to date with your team’s newest start? Here’s how to follow every top draft pick on social media.

If you can correctly predict the first big name player that's traded this season and who they're traded to, you'll walk away with a cool prize and some sick bragging rights.

Today in baseball: On June 14th, 2014, Jimmy Rollins becomes the Phillies’ all-time hits leader.

Question of the Day: Will Jhonny Peralta find new life in Beantown?