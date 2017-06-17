MLB trade rumors and news for June 17th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

What’s going on in baseball today?



Here’s the latest from around the National League West.

Yonder Alonso is “open” to an extension with the Athletics.

The Nationals signed Edwin Jackson to a minor league deal.

The Dodgers are reportedly interested in left-hander Jose Quintana.

Washington could benefit from a closer but might need to add more than that this summer, according to Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

Jair Jurrjens was attempting a comeback with the Dodgers Triple-A club but recently tested positive for PEDs, the league announced.

Eduardo Rodriguez could be close to returning to the Red Sox, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Juan Lagares is injured, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, which is genuinely bad news for the Mets.

The Rockies activated Tom Murphy from the disabled list, the team announced. Ryan Hanigan was optioned in the corresponding move.

