MLB trade rumors and news for June 2nd, 2017

he MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

The draft is quickly approaching and things are going to start to move at the speed of light, so check out our Mock Draft 2.0 for a look at who your favorite teams could be picking. Check back here for updates as we get closer to June 12th!

Here’s the latest from around the National League East.

Meet Kyle Wright, the pitcher that a lot of mock drafts are predicting will go first overall.

How has every No. 1 draft pick since 2000 worked out? Some may shock you more than others.

Meet projected first-round draft pick, third baseman Jake Burger.

Dustin Pedroia will head to the DL with a sprained wrist.

The Rangers have designated pitcher Sam Dyson for assignment.

Sad news, maybe? Jeb Bush is out of the running to buy the Marlins, leaving Derek Jeter all alone.

Our second composite mock draft is out—who will your team pick in this year’s draft?

The Nationals release pitcher Joe Nathan .

Can Mr. Met actually get in trouble for flipping a fan off...if he doesn’t have a middle finger? DUN DUN DUUUN.

Bryce Harper has had his suspension reduced to three games.

The Cardinals have released pitcher Jonathan Broxton .

Bubba Thompson has consistently been picked to go as the draft’s 23rd pick. Get to know him a little here.

HEY, YOU! Want to play general manager, flex your baseball prowess, and win cool swag all at once? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re running a little content here at MLB Daily Dish. If you can correctly predict the first big name player that’s traded this season and who they’re traded to, you’ll walk away with a cool prize and some sick bragging rights. Comment on this article right here to officially enter and don’t forget to keep checking back here to see all the juicy trade rumors that could swipe you the prize. Good luck!

Important Links:

MLB Injury Tracker

Offseason Trade Tracker

2016-17 Free Agent Tracker

Spring Training Release Tracker

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks during this year’s cold and flu season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

Today in baseball: On June 2nd, 1987, Using their number one pick overall in the draft, the Seattle Mariners select Ken Griffey, Jr.

Question of the Day: Who has been the best first round draft pick for your team since 2000?