Padres’ Yangervis Solarte headed to DL with oblique injury

Padres second baseman Yangervis Solarte is going to be put on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique injury, according to Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Solarte suffered the injury while taking a swing before Tuesday night’s game against the Cubs, which San Diego lost 4-0. Lin says the Padres are “discussing calling up an infielder from Triple-A El Paso,” with two candidates being Ryan Schimpf and Carlos Asuaje.

Depending how long he may be sidelined, Solarte’s injury may impact his trade stock. Solarte is a prime candidate, along with Brad Hand, because he is signed through 2018 plus has club options for 2019 and 2020. In addition, he can play both first, second and third bases.

So far this season, Solarte has been San Diego’s everyday second baseman. He had an OK first month of the year and struggled mightily in May, but has been raking it in June, batting .317/.394/.667 with seven home runs and 15 RBI. For the season, he has slashed .268/.349/.425 with 10 homers and 40 RBI. He hit .286/.341/.467 with 15 homers last year while appearing mainly at third base, so he could provide help for a team with a need at that position.

Now that he will be out of the lineup, the Padres will turn to either current backup infielders Chase d’Arnaud or Jose Pirela or Schimpf or Asuaje. d’Arnaud replaced Solarte in the lineup on Tuesday.