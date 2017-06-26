The Royals have signed former Brewers reliever Neftali Feliz. The 29-year old was released by Milwaukee two months ago after a disastrous start to the season, posting a 6.00 ERA with 15 walks over 27 innings. The only bright spot in that? The 21 strike outs. The former American League Rookie of the Year in 2017, Feliz gives the Royals depth and a potential reprise on his past days of mound dominance.

It’s a low risk, high reward set up. If Feliz falls back into the pitcher he was many a moon ago, Kansas City is set. There’s no contest that his fastball hasn’t lost any of its velocity. The Royals will only be paying a prorated portion the league minimum on Feliz, who signed a one year, $5.35M contract with the Brewers last off season.

Check out what else is happening in the American League Central: