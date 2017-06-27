MLB trade rumors and news for June 27th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Will the Orioles be adding players at the deadline?

The Nationals signed Francisco Rodriguez to a minor-league deal.

The Phillies have made Maikel Franco available as the trade deadline draws near.

While the White Sox shed a good chunk of their team at the trade deadline?

The Rays have acquired Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

Our Chris Cotillo gives his two cents on the Hechavarria and how it signals a sea change for Tampa Bay.

The Brewers have claimed Stephen Vogt , so that was a pretty quick turn-around.

The Red Sox are interested in Sonny Gray.

There is still no group that is able to meet the asking price to purchase the Marlins, according to FOX’s Charles Gasparino. Let’s all take a moment to be quietly shocked.

Henderson Alvarez had a showcase in Miami on Friday, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

Tim Tebow got promoted by the Mets. He’s not playing all that well, though. But it puts fans in the seats so New York will do whatever it takes.

Today in baseball: On this day in 2010, Jamie Moyer surpassed Hall of Famer Robin Roberts for allowing the most home runs in a career.

Question of the Day: Will the Red Sox actively pursue Gray?