MLB trade rumors and news for June 3rd, 2017

The Giants called up Austin Slater.

Meet Major League Draft prospect Jeren Kendall.

Ernesto Frieri opted out of his contract with the Yankees, even after he thrived in Triple-A.

Nothing seems to be moving quickly, but it appears the Cubs have approached Kris Bryant about a new contract.

The Angels signed Michael Bourn to a minor league contract.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on the disabled list, which is bad news for Boston’s staff.

Seattle placed Jean Segura on the 10-day disabled list Friday, the club announced.

The Rangers officially announced that they designated right-hander Sam Dyson for assignment.

In order to create a roster spot for Slater, the Giants designated Justin Ruggiano for assignment, according to CSN Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic.

Bobby Parnell opted out of his current deal with the Royals and is now a free agent, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

Mat Latos, who was pitching with Toronto’s minor league affiliate, was released by the Blue Jays, according to Ben Wagner, the team’s broadcaster.

Today in baseball: On this day in 2003, Derek Jeter was named one of the team’s captains.

Question of the Day: How will the Mariners perform without Jean Segura?