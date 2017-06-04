MLB trade rumors and news for June 4th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

The draft is quickly approaching and things are going to start to move at the speed of light, so check out our Mock Draft 2.0 for a look at who your favorite teams could be picking. Check back here for updates as we get closer to June 12th!The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

The draft is quickly approaching and things are going to start to move at the speed of light, so check out our Mock Draft 2.0 for a look at who your favorite teams could be picking. Check back here for updates as we get closer to June 12th!

Here’s the latest from around the American League West.

The Angels have temporarily shut down Houston Street, who has yet to throw a pitch with Los Angeles this season.

Jean Segura will be out for a month or two with an ankle injury, which doesn’t bode well for the Mariners.

The Rays released outfielder Dayron Varona, according to Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times.

The Padres are not prepared to move on from Jered Weaver at this point, according to Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Angels right-hander Daniel Wright was sent to Triple-A.

While some clubs are still interested in Jose Quintana, he’s lost value because of his inconsistent start, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.

Edwin Jackson’s opt-out date was extended to Monday, according to Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun.

Philadelphia placed Joaquin Benoit on the 10-day disabled list, the club announced.

The Royals sent Jorge Soler to Triple-A, according to a team announcement.

Wilson Ramos wants to join the Rays in June, according to Topkin.

HEY, YOU! Want to play general manager, flex your baseball prowess, and win cool swag all at once? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re running a little contest here at MLB Daily Dish. If you can correctly predict the first big name player that’s traded this season and who they’re traded to, you’ll walk away with a cool prize and some sick bragging rights. Comment on this article right here to officially enter and don’t forget to keep checking back here to see all the juicy trade rumors that could swipe you the prize. Good luck!

Important Links:

Offseason Trade Tracker

2016-17 Free Agent Tracker

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks during this year’s cold and flu season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

Today in baseball: On this day in 2012, the Astros selected Carlos Correa in the draft.

Question of the Day: How much has Jose Quintana’s value decreased?