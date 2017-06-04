Because of third baseman Chase Headley’s inconsistent production in May, the Yankees are seeking third base help, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.

Gleyber Torres is a candidate to play third base should he be promoted as the season progresses, but New York might want to explore other options. Regardless, Headley is earning $13 million this season, which might result in the Yankees giving him a bit more time to produce.

Over 48 games this season, Headley is hitting .232/.306/.356 with three home runs and 23 RBIs.

Here’s the latest from around the American League East.

Craig Kimbrel was the American League’s Reliever of the Month in May, reflecting his success with the Red Sox.

Welington Castillo is having a solid season with the Orioles, which means he could move on after the season.

All of a sudden, Francisco Liriano might have to battle for a spot in Toronto’s rotation.

Logan Morrison has emerged as a leader in Tampa Bay’s clubhouse, which has seemingly helped some of the club’s younger players.