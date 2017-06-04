Because of third baseman Chase Headley’s inconsistent production in May, the Yankees are seeking third base help, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.
Gleyber Torres is a candidate to play third base should he be promoted as the season progresses, but New York might want to explore other options. Regardless, Headley is earning $13 million this season, which might result in the Yankees giving him a bit more time to produce.
Over 48 games this season, Headley is hitting .232/.306/.356 with three home runs and 23 RBIs.
Here’s the latest from around the American League East.
- Craig Kimbrel was the American League’s Reliever of the Month in May, reflecting his success with the Red Sox.
- Welington Castillo is having a solid season with the Orioles, which means he could move on after the season.
- All of a sudden, Francisco Liriano might have to battle for a spot in Toronto’s rotation.
- Logan Morrison has emerged as a leader in Tampa Bay’s clubhouse, which has seemingly helped some of the club’s younger players.
- Aaron Judge was named AL Rookie of the Month for the second straight month. Don’t act surprised.
Loading comments...