The Cardinals have released Jonathan Broxton in favor of calling up John Gant. The veteran was decent in his past, but this was clearly his time to part with St. Louis as he’d been pitching a 6.89 ERA over 15.2 innings. This comes after the Cardinals previously gave Broxton a two-year guaranteed contract for $7.5 million along with a no-trade clause. Not exactly the smartest of moves. Gant, however, could find himself in a position to be a bullpen regular.
Here’s what else is going down in the National League Central:
- Tommy Pham has risen amongst the rankings to a starting position with the Cardinals.
- Does this point in the Cubs’ season reflect where they’ve been in the past few years?
- Jameson Tallion is doing well in his rehab starts.
- In the battle of the Steves, the Reds option Robert Stephenson to AAA and call up Jackson Stephens. Steves for everyone.
- Could Jon Jay be the next leadoff hitter for the Cubs?
- Take a look at Carlos Martinez making this unbelievable catch last Wednesday.
- The Milwaukee Brewers have released their Dominican Summer League rosters.
- The Pirates hitting prospects are really heating up.
- Would could the Cubs trade for some more starting pitching help?
- Early All Star voting totals are out and the Cincinnati Reds don’t exist. Even more of an incentive to get out there and vote, people!
- ‘Rizzo Wrap’ set to debut on Chicago store shelves, so basically head of down to your local grocery store and buy literally every single one they have.
- Did Seung Hwan Oh find his offspeed pitch for facing lefties?
- It’s time for the Brewers to bring up another true outfielder, because this is starting to get ridiculous.