The Cardinals have released Jonathan Broxton in favor of calling up John Gant. The veteran was decent in his past, but this was clearly his time to part with St. Louis as he’d been pitching a 6.89 ERA over 15.2 innings. This comes after the Cardinals previously gave Broxton a two-year guaranteed contract for $7.5 million along with a no-trade clause. Not exactly the smartest of moves. Gant, however, could find himself in a position to be a bullpen regular.

Here’s what else is going down in the National League Central: