MLB trade rumors and news for June 5th, 2017

The Angels have temporarily shut down Huston Street, who has yet to throw a pitch with Los Angeles this season.

Jean Segura will be out for a month or two with an ankle injury, which doesn’t bode well for the Mariners.

The Marlins will listen on Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, and J.T. Realmuto. What they’re potentially asking for in return is still unknown.

The Orioles have acquired Ruben Tejada from the Yankees.

SOS, the Yankees are looking for a third baseman, send help before A-Rod shows up please.

While some clubs are still interested in Jose Quintana , he’s lost value because of his inconsistent start, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe. This reporter feels that’s a huge letdown, just sayin’.

Edwin Jackson’s opt-out date was extended to Monday, according to Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun.

The Royals have optioned Jorge Soler to Triple-A.

Wilson Ramos wants to join the Rays in June, according to Topkin.

Today in baseball: On June 5th, 2008, joining the ranks of Mickey Mantle and Eddie Murray, Chipper Jones becomes just the third switch-hitter in MLB history to hit 400 career home runs.

