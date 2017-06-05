Twitter went crazy late Monday night, when Hall of Famer pitcher Pedro Martinez tweeted an interesting nugget about former Red Sox teammate and friend David Ortiz:

Big Papi is working out, and I know he is in baseball shape, and the @RedSox could use a bit of his bat. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 6, 2017

Obviously, any mention of Ortiz possibly making a comeback at some point this season is music to the ears of Red Sox fan, as the Sox currently rank last in the American League with 53 home runs. Boston, which currently sits just two games back of the Yankees in the AL East, is in need of offense and could pursue a big bat at the non-waiver trade deadline in July.

The Ortiz rumors won’t stop no matter how many times a comeback is suggested, though a return to the Sox lineup should be considered very unlikely at this point. Throughout last season, Ortiz was adamant that the 2016 season would be his last, and many around him downplayed the idea of a 2017 return due to Ortiz’s physical limitations.

Ortiz himself downplayed the idea of a comeback Monday night, speaking to Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald. His quote is consistent with his thoughts throughout this entire season, as he embarked on a book tour and appeared at various events.

David Ortiz, tonight, when asked if he has regrets: “No, not at all man, I’m happy”



On lack of power: “It’s going to happen at some point" https://t.co/UwOqAmWxsq — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 6, 2017

Obviously, a cryptic tweet from someone like Pedro Martinez is nothing to sneeze at, but at this point I wouldn’t count on an Ortiz return. Even Pedro himself backtracked later in the night: