MLB trade rumors and news for June 6th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

The draft is quickly approaching and things are going to start to move at the speed of light, so check out our Mock Draft 2.0 for a look at who your favorite teams could be picking. Check back here for updates as we get closer to June 12.

What’s going on in baseball today?

Check out the latest from around the National League Central.

Pedro Martinez hinted on Twitter that David Ortiz may make a comeback, though that’s still unlikely.

Which teams have the most homegrown talent?

Watch this college baseball player discuss beard hygiene, since that is a pretty pressing issue in our society.

Jean Segura will be out for a month or two with an ankle injury, which doesn’t bode well for the Mariners.

The Marlins will listen on Christian Yelich , Marcell Ozuna , and J.T. Realmuto . What they’re potentially asking for in return is still unknown.

Ever want to know what goes through the mind of someone about to enter the MLB draft? Now’s your chance! Check out this MLD Daily Dish exclusive interview with 19-year old Texas Tech commit and top draft prospect Trevor Rogers.

The Orioles have acquired Ruben Tejada from the Yankees.

SOS, the Yankees are looking for a third baseman to replace Chase Headley.

The Astros have won 10 games in a row and we all should pay more attention.

While some clubs are still interested in Jose Quintana , he’s lost value because of his inconsistent start, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe. This reporter feels that’s a huge letdown, just sayin’.

Some teams are batting pretty low when it comes to finding homegrown talent. Here are the clubs that could use some help in that department.

The Royals have optioned Jorge Soler to Triple-A.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez will go on the disabled list and miss at least 3-4 weeks.

The White Sox signed Bobby Parnell to a minor-league deal.

HEY, YOU! Want to play general manager, flex your baseball prowess, and win cool swag all at once? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re running a little contest here at MLB Daily Dish. If you can correctly predict the first big name player that’s traded this season and who they’re traded to, you’ll walk away with a cool prize and some sick bragging rights. Comment on this article right here to officially enter and don’t forget to keep checking back here to see all the juicy trade rumors that could swipe you the prize. Good luck!

Are you excited for the draft? Of course you are. Get even more excited and more informed with this 2017 MLB draft prospect Q&A series done by our very own Chris Cotillo. Why wouldn’t you want the inside scoop on someone your team could draft?

Important Links:

2017 MLB Draft Order

2017 MLB Draft Q&A Series

2017 MLB Pre-July Trade Tracker

MLB Free Agent List

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks this allergy season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

Today in baseball: On June 6th, 2007, at Petco Park, Trevor Hoffman became the first reliever to save 500 games.

Question of the Day: What team has the best homegrown players?