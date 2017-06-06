Justin Verlander exited his start on Sunday with a tight right groin. While his MRI revealed no damage in the area, the Tigers are going to reevaluate their ace again this week to decide if he’ll make his next start. The righty looked off from the beginning of the game, throwing 39 pitches in the first inning and allowing a run to score. Verlander’s next scheduled start would be Friday against the Red Sox.
Here’s what else is going on in the American League Central:
- While the Jorge Soler trade looks pretty bad, it was about the future.
- Want to beat Todd Frazier? Make sure all of your pitches are on the outside edge of the plate.
- Take a deep breath: the Twins have not hit rock bottom.
- Stop platooning Bradley Zimmer, pretty please.
- RHP and draft prospect Alex Lange is right in the Tigers’ wheelhouse.
- This just in: most mock drafts point to the Royals taking a prep pitcher.
- Deadspin thinks TC Bear is the 52nd best mascot, which is total nonsense.
- Watch Trevor Bauer effortlessly kicks ball to start a double play, as one does.
- Hawk Harrelson is living history.
- Who are the best draft steals in Royals history?
- Does your closet need refreshing for this summer? Get this ‘Saxy Time’ with Jason Kipnis shirt and never regret your choices.