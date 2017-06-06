 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

AL Central: Justin Verlander exits start with groin tightness

Check out what’s happening in the American League Central.

By Cristiana Caruso
Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images

Justin Verlander exited his start on Sunday with a tight right groin. While his MRI revealed no damage in the area, the Tigers are going to reevaluate their ace again this week to decide if he’ll make his next start. The righty looked off from the beginning of the game, throwing 39 pitches in the first inning and allowing a run to score. Verlander’s next scheduled start would be Friday against the Red Sox.

Here’s what else is going on in the American League Central:

More From MLB Daily Dish