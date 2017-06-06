Justin Verlander exited his start on Sunday with a tight right groin. While his MRI revealed no damage in the area, the Tigers are going to reevaluate their ace again this week to decide if he’ll make his next start. The righty looked off from the beginning of the game, throwing 39 pitches in the first inning and allowing a run to score. Verlander’s next scheduled start would be Friday against the Red Sox.

Here’s what else is going on in the American League Central: