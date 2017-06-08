The Blue Jays have sent Devon Travis to the 10-day disabled list with a knee injury, specifically a right knee bone bruise. Toronto has also stated that Travis has a cartilage injury as well, but have not given any more details on that. He’ll be going for additional testing soon. Either way, the prognosis doesn’t sound good. Travis had an explosive May and was currently slashing .259/.291/.438. Depending on the severity of his injury, this could be the end of the season for Travis.

