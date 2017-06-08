The Blue Jays have sent Devon Travis to the 10-day disabled list with a knee injury, specifically a right knee bone bruise. Toronto has also stated that Travis has a cartilage injury as well, but have not given any more details on that. He’ll be going for additional testing soon. Either way, the prognosis doesn’t sound good. Travis had an explosive May and was currently slashing .259/.291/.438. Depending on the severity of his injury, this could be the end of the season for Travis.
Here’s what else is going down in the American League East:
- Chase Headly’s struggles go deeper than just a turbulent season.
- Watch Joe Kelly hit 104 miles per hour on this pitch. Only a little impressive.
- Jacob Faria was pretty dang good in his first major league start ever. It’s always a positive sign when you snap a team’s losing streak, right?
- These pitchers are potential targets for the Orioles at the trade deadline.
- The Blue Jays must confront the ugly truth that is surrounding Jason Grilli.
- What Yankees draft pick would you go back and change?
- The Red Sox send Yeison Coca to Milwaukee to complete the Tyler Thornburg deal. Coca, we hardly knew ye.
- Wilson Ramos has begun his rehab assignment.
- Hot take alert: Alec Asher deserves his spot in the Orioles rotation.
- Which Toronto pitchers are on the rise and which have had a pretty rough month?
- What position is the Yankee farm system lacking in most?
- Eduardo Rodriguez needs 3-4 weeks of rest for his injured knee, which is not good news for Boston’s rotation.
- Check out these five stats that show the difference between the 2016 and 2017 Rays.
- Orioles call up recently acquired Ruben Tejada to the big leagues to replace Paul Janish.