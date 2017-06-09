MLB trade rumors and news for June 9th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

The draft is quickly approaching and things are going to start to move at the speed of light, so check out our Mock Draft 2.0 for a look at who your favorite teams could be picking. Check back here for updates as we get closer to June 12.

Check out the latest from around the American League East.

Mike Schmidt’s ignorance gives us an opportunity to reflect on how baseball has changed over time...and more importantly, who has changed it.

Which teams have the most homegrown talent?

Check out this interview with 19-year old draft hopeful, Sam Carlson.

MLB is investigating Derek Norris following an abuse allegation made by his former fiancée.

Keep a close eye on these ten outfielders up for grabs during next Monday’s draft.

The Rockies are in first place, so maybe we should all start paying a little more attention to them.

Ever want to know what goes through the mind of someone about to enter the MLB draft? Now’s your chance! Check out this MLD Daily Dish exclusive interview with 19-year old Texas Tech commit and top draft prospect Trevor Rogers.

Jake Peavy may pitch this season. Everyone put on their best “shocked” face.

It’s Friday and this baseball bird is all of us refusing to get up for work.

Check out this exclusive MLB Daily Dish Q&A with Keston Hiura of UC Irvine, who is predicted to go in the first round of the draft.

Don’t sleep on these infielders that are entering the 2017 MLB draft. Because pitchers are overrated, amiright?

Some teams are batting pretty low when it comes to finding homegrown talent. Here are the clubs that could use some help in that department.

What’s going on with all these veteran surges around baseball?

The Oakland Athletics went to Internet War with Wendy’s because this is 2017 and anything is possible.

The Braves promote Sean Newcomb to the majors.

Today in baseball: On June 9th, 2008, Ken Griffey, Jr. becomes the sixth player in major league history to hit 600 career home runs.

