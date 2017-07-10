MLB trade rumors and news for July 10th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning baseball fans, and happy All-Star Week! Here’s a list of everything going on in Miami so you can set your DVR accordingly.
What’s going on in baseball today? A lot of trade rumors, that’s what.
- Here’s the latest from around the National League Central.
- It seems Nate Karns will likely require surgery, which is bad news for the Royals pitching staff.
- The Yankees are actively pursuing Marlins’ Justin Bour to fill that gaping abyss over at first base.
- The Rockies have positioned themselves well for a run at the division title and will likely buy before the trade deadline later this month.
- The Cubs have considered trading young ~ * mystery * ~ position player.
- Miami is likely to sell this summer, making some big name position players available.
- The asking price for Justin Verlander is reportedly high, but teams might not be willing to offer as much because of his performance, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.
- The Yankees are reportedly interested in Padres’ Brad Hand. I think it’s safe to say that their bullpen...could use a Hand. (I’ll see myself out)
- The Yankees and Red Sox have expressed interest in Marlins third baseman Martin Prado, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
- The Dodgers are interested in Tigers’ J.D. Martinez and Justin Wilson.
- The Dodgers could emerge as the team most interested in trading for J.D. Martinez, according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press.
- Which players would your team keep in an MLB expansion draft?
- The Red Sox, not to be outdone by their rivals to the south, are interested in Marlins’ Martin Prado and David Phelps, because apparently there’s a fire sale brewing in Miami.
Today in baseball: On this day in 1936, at Forbes Field, Chuck Klein becomes the first National League player to hit four home runs in one game in this century. So take that, Scooter Gennett.