It comes as a surprise to no one that the Athletics have placed young pitcher Jharel Cotton on the disabled list. Cotton will take time off to tend to the blister on his thumb that’s been giving him trouble for the past few weeks. By the way, trouble is personified in a 5.17 ERA for the season, striking out 67 and allowing 44 runs over 76.2 innings. Cotton was sent to the DL after another shaky start on July 3rd.
Here’s what else is happening in the American League West:
- The Astros recall Charlie Morton and option Dayan Diaz.
- Mariners’ Thyago Vieira turns heads and grabs everyone’s attention at the 2017 Futures Game.
- Do the Texas Rangers strike out too much?
- First round draft pick Jo Adell debuted with the AZL Angels and it looks like the Angels are in for some good baseball to come.
- The A’s bullpen has been a disaster, but you already knew that.
- I bet you’re wondering how Houston’s prospects are doing right now. Don’t worry, now you’re covered.
- Hot take alert: You need to stop freaking out about Mitch Haniger right now.
- Baseball America’s midseason top 100 prospect list is out and it includes one (lone) Texas Ranger.
- What should the A’s be seeking in exchange for Sonny Gray?