It comes as a surprise to no one that the Athletics have placed young pitcher Jharel Cotton on the disabled list. Cotton will take time off to tend to the blister on his thumb that’s been giving him trouble for the past few weeks. By the way, trouble is personified in a 5.17 ERA for the season, striking out 67 and allowing 44 runs over 76.2 innings. Cotton was sent to the DL after another shaky start on July 3rd.

Here’s what else is happening in the American League West: