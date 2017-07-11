MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees, Padres have discussed Brandon Maurer in trade talks

Earlier this week, the Yankees were reported to be in pursuit of All-Star left-hander Brad Hand of the San Diego Padres, but Joel Sherman reports that the Yankees have also discussed Padres’ closer Brandon Maurer in their discussions.

Serving as the club’s closer, Maurer has struggled a bit this season posting an 0-4 record with a 5.60 ERA. He does have a very promising 1.16 WHIP and 2.95 FIP as he’s held batters to just a .250 batting average against. He also has posted a career best five strikeouts per walk ratio.

The Yankees bullpen has struggled mightily this season as they’ve already blown 17 saves, despite blowing 16 saves all year last season. With the addition of Maurer, the Yankees could slot him into the seventh inning role to fill in for a struggling Tyler Clippard.

The Padres were very fond of Yankees’ top prospect Gleyber Torres, but Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman has indicated he would be very hesitant to part ways with top prospects, and that may be the reason the Yankees talks with the Padres have shifted from Hand to Maurer. Maurer could present himself as a low-risk, high-reward option in a Yankees bullpen that he cost them a number of games over the last month.