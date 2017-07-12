The Padres are reportedly discussing a trade deal involving Brandon Maurer with the Yankees. Earlier this month, the Yankees were rumored to be after San Diego lefty reliever Brad Hand.

New York trying to cultivate a reliever—honestly, anyone—is not a jaw dropping notion. While Maurer’s ERA this season is an astounding 5.60. However, his WHIP is a little more optimistic, clocking in at a shiny 1.16. It’s not like the Yankees’ bullpen has been performing much better.

No word yet on who would be taking off their pinstripes in the Maurer deal, but Brian Cashman has already established his hesitation in parting with high ranking prospects.

