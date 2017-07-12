MLB trade rumors and news for July 12th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning baseball fans!
What’s going on in baseball today? A lot of trade rumors, that’s what.
- Here’s the latest from around the American League West.
- The Marlins president says the club will not deal the stars, as if other teams are going to want anyone else. Insert emoji thinking face here.
- Angels, Royals, and the Blue Jays are all interested in Marlins' Dee Gordon. Is this the beginning of a fire sale?
- The Twins are interested in controllable starters, because aren’t we all.
- The Cubs have considered trading young ~ * mystery * ~ position player.
- Did Joel Embiid really catch a ball at the Home Run Derby? We need answers and we need them now.
- The Yankees and Padres have discussed Brandon Maurer in the latest trade talks.
- Mookie Betts showed off his pilot skills by flying Chris Archer to the All-Star Game. Yeah. We’re speechless too.
- The Dodgers are interested in Tigers’ J.D. Martinez and Justin Wilson.
- Bryce Harper wore these amazing cleats to honor Jose Fernandez at the All-Star Game and you’d be lying if you said you didn’t get a little misty.
- Which players would your team keep in an MLB expansion draft?
- Bo Bichette skipped his freshman year of high school to hit big league bombs and it’s flabbergasting.
- In case you checked out around the fifth inning, here are the 5 best moments of the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.
HEY, YOU! Want to play general manager, flex your baseball prowess, and win cool swag all at once? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re running a little contest here at MLB Daily Dish. If you can correctly predict the first big name player that’s traded this season and who they’re traded to, you’ll walk away with a cool prize and some sick bragging rights. Comment on this article right here to officially enter and don’t forget to keep checking back here to see all the juicy trade rumors that could swipe you the prize. Good luck!
Important Links:
2017 MLB Pre-July Trade Tracker
2017 MLB Trade Deadline: Team Previews
They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks this allergy season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose.
And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance. (Our lawyers have instructed us to omit that last sentence.)
Today in baseball: On this day in 1989, Ron Guidry retires from baseball.