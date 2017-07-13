The Kansas City Royals are reportedly scouting Phillies reliever Pat Neshek. The veteran righty has had a lot of injury problems throughout his long major league career, but despite those setback still made this year’s All-Star team.
Neshek is currently working with a 1.27 ERA with 35 strikeouts and one save over 35.1 innings. What’s the most impressive is that he’s only walked five batters. The Royals are laser focused on making it to the postseason, and to do that they need to beef up their bullpen.
It’s not clear yet who the Royals are offering Philadelphia in exchange for the reliever.
Check out what else is poppin’ all across the American League Central:
- There’s been a swirl of Jose Quintana trade rumors for, well, a really long time now. Will any of them ever pan out?
- Cleveland catchers can’t hit, but it could be a whole lot worse.
- Some good news for the Tigers, Anibal Sanchez is regaining trade value.
- The Mets are furious Bartolo Colon signed with the Twins. It’s fine though because the rest of the baseball world is just grateful that Big Sexy isn’t going anywhere.
- What April Royals trends are still going strong halfway through the season?
- What does the competition look like for the White Sox trade candidates? There aren’t exactly fourteen Todd Fraziers on the market.
- Jason Kipnis has been sent to the to the disabled list due to a hamstring strain, Giovanny Urshela has been recalled from Triple-A.
- The Cubs are showing interest in Detroit’s Michael Fulmer and Daniel Norris.
- The Twins have called up
their newest saviorZack Granite.
- The Royals are reportedly interested in Marlins’ Dee Gordon.
- This new documentary on Cleveland baseball in the ‘90s brings back the joy and the heartbreak of the age.
- Time for some harsh real talk: the Tigers don't need a complete rebuild.
- Ervin Santana representing the Twins as a starting pitcher in the All-Star game had more impact to it that you might have thought.