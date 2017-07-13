The Kansas City Royals are reportedly scouting Phillies reliever Pat Neshek. The veteran righty has had a lot of injury problems throughout his long major league career, but despite those setback still made this year’s All-Star team.

Neshek is currently working with a 1.27 ERA with 35 strikeouts and one save over 35.1 innings. What’s the most impressive is that he’s only walked five batters. The Royals are laser focused on making it to the postseason, and to do that they need to beef up their bullpen.

It’s not clear yet who the Royals are offering Philadelphia in exchange for the reliever.

