UPDATE (Sun.): The sides swung a deal Sunday, with Doolittle and Madson heading to Washington for Blake Treinen, Jesus Luzardo and Sheldon Neuse.

ORIGINAL (Sat.): The Nationals are known to be looking hard for bullpen help, and they may turn to a familiar trade partner to do so. Per FOX’s Ken Rosenthal, Washington is trying to acquire both lefty Sean Doolittle and righty Ryan Madson in a trade with the Athletics.

It’s unclear how far along the sides are in talks, though the Nats have been searching for bullpen help for more than a month and the A’s are known sellers. Washington is looking for more than just one reliever to fix its issues.

Doolittle, who has dealt with injuries in recent years, has posted a 3.38 ERA while saving three games for the A’s this season. He’s under club control through the 2020 season, earning about $5.7 million over the next two years before options for 2019 ($6 million) and 2020 ($6.5 million) kick in.

Madson is a bit more expensive, earning about $3.33 million for the rest of this year and $7.67 million next year as he finishes off a 3-year, $22 million deal with the A’s. He has worked to a stellar 2.11 ERA and 8.9 K/9 in 38.1 innings for Oakland this year.

Oakland is known to be shopping players in advance of the deadline, with Doolittle and Madson joining starter Sonny Gray, first baseman Yonder Alonso, infielder Jed Lowrie and relievers Santiago Casilla and John Axford as clear trade candidates. With trade season beginning in earnest with the White Sox’ deal of Jose Quintana to the Cubs earlier this week, Oakland could begin selling assets at any point.