MLB trade rumors and news for July 16th, 2017

- Here’s the latest from around the National League East.
- The Nationals opted to release veteran reliever Francisco Rodriguez.
- Houston is interested in Detroit left-hander Justin Wilson.
- After missing out on Jose Quintana, the Braves are seeking other controllable starters.
- Milwaukee signed Jeanmar Gomez.
- Arizona is seeking outfield depth and has expressed interest in J.D. Martinez.
- White Sox prospect Zack Burdi is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.
- The Indians are evaluating Sonny Gray and seem to be the latest team connected to the starter.
- Joe Ross will undergo Tommy John surgery and be out for the remainder of the season as a result.
- The Astros are “doing background work” on Jeff Samardzija.
- Nate Karns is out for the remainder of the year after undergoing shoulder surgery.
- The Nationals are attempting to acquire Athletics relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle.
- Pablo Sandoval, who the Red Sox recently released, is interested in joining the Giants again.
- Atlanta is interested in Jurickson Profar, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.
- It seems the Cubs are unlikely to trade for Sonny Gray, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.
Today in baseball: On this day in 2009, Ryan Howard became the fastest player to hit 200 home runs.
Question of the Day: Is a trade for Profar coming?