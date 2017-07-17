MLB trade rumors and news for July 17th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning baseball fans! Fasten your seat belts everyone, because we’re about to go full throttle until the deadline.
What’s going on in baseball today? Rumors, rumors and more rumors.
- Here’s the latest from around the American League Central.
- The Nationals opted to release veteran reliever Francisco Rodriguez.
- Houston is interested in Detroit left-hander Justin Wilson.
- After missing out on Jose Quintana, the Braves are seeking other controllable starters.
- Todd Frazier to the Red Sox reportedly ‘seems almost inevitable’.
- Arizona is seeking outfield depth and has expressed interest in J.D. Martinez.
- The Brewers are leading the pack to snatch up Athletics’ Sonny Gray.
- The Indians are evaluating Sonny Gray and seem to be the latest team connected to the starter.
- Are the Nationals done for the deadline or will they make more moves approaching July 31st?
- Joe Ross will undergo Tommy John surgery and be out for the remainder of the season as a result.
- The Giants and Cardinals are both interested in Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton.
- Nate Karns is out for the remainder of the year after undergoing shoulder surgery.
- The Nationals finally have a closer, acquire Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson.
- Pablo Sandoval, who the Red Sox recently released, is interested in joining the Giants again.
- Get ready everyone, the Orioles are preparing to sell.
- Atlanta is interested in Jurickson Profar, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.
- Could the next big trade be upon us? The Cardinals, Dodgers, are Royals are all in the lead for Tigers' J.D. Martinez.
- It seems the Cubs are unlikely to trade for Sonny Gray, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.
Important Links:
2017 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker
2017 MLB Trade Deadline Team-By-Team Tracker
2017 MLB Trade Deadline Team Previews
They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks this allergy season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose.
And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance. (Our lawyers have instructed us to omit that last sentence.)
Today in baseball: On this day in 1987, Don Mattingly becomes the first American League player to hit a home run in seven consecutive games.