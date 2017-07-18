MLB trade rumors and news for July 18th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning baseball fans! Fasten your seat belts everyone, because we’re about to go full throttle until the deadline.
What’s going on in baseball today? Rumors, rumors and more rumors.
- Here’s the latest from around the National League Central.
- The Reds have been linked to some big names this deadline. Will they finally make a move?
- Houston is interested in Detroit left-hander Justin Wilson.
- After missing out on Jose Quintana, the Braves are seeking other controllable starters.
- Todd Frazier to the Red Sox reportedly ‘seems almost inevitable’.
- The Rays and Tigers are discussing a Justin Wilson trade.
- The Brewers are leading the pack to snatch up Athletics’ Sonny Gray.
- The Red Sox are casting wide net in their third base search.
- Are the Nationals done for the deadline or will they make more moves approaching July 31st?
- The Phillies and Blue Jays have ‘sincere interest’ in Marlins’ Dee Gordon.
- The Giants and Cardinals are both interested in Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton.
- The Dodgers are shopping Brandon Morrow, Sergio Romo, so get while they’re...lukewarm, I guess.
- The Nationals finally have a closer, acquire Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson.
- Pablo Sandoval, who the Red Sox recently released, is interested in joining the Giants again.
- Get ready everyone, the Orioles are preparing to sell.
- Tigers are unlikely to trade Michael Fulmer, in case you were holding your breath.
- Atlanta is interested in Jurickson Profar, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.
- Let’s take a look at what the New York Disabled Lists, er, the Mets rather, could possibly think of doing at the deadline.
- The Cardinals are interested in Marlins' Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich.
Today in baseball: On this day in 1970, Willie Mays gets his 3,000th hit.