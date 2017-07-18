After writing a Facebook post on Saturday indicating that the Orioles were “preparing to sell,” barring only the approval of owner Peter Angelos, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal tweets that Angelos has now given his blessing. The team can now officially explore trades for top relievers Brad Brach, Zach Britton and Darren O’Day, along with pending free-agent outfielder Seth Smith.

For more on those players, including their performances this season and what they have to offer, check out our initial post from Saturday, when Rosenthal first reported on the possibility of a sell-off.

Of course, it’s not a given that all four of those players will be traded, and it wouldn’t necessarily be correct to say that they’re the only four Orioles at risk of being traded. That being said, Angelos has been notably stingy regarding sell-offs, consenting to only one in his 25+ years of ownership, so it’s very possible that this short list of players are the only ones GM Dan Duquette is allowed to deal.

But, it’s the trade deadline, so outside of trading Adam Jones and Manny Machado (the only true untouchables on the O’s, per Rosenthal), anything can happen as we head into the homestretch of trade season.