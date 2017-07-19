MLB trade rumors: Dodgers interested in Zach Britton, Justin Wilson, Brad Hand

The Dodgers are targeting a lefty reliever, with Orioles closer Zach Britton, Tigers closer Justin Wilson and Padres reliever Brad Hand being their main interests, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

This confirms the thinking they had on Monday, when they began shopping relievers Brandon Morrow and Sergio Romo. The Dodgers, who have the best record in the majors at 65-29, already have the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 2.92 ERA and the third-best batting average against at .219, but would love to add either of these three shutdown relievers as they try to make a run for a World Series crown.

Britton has been on the Dodgers’ radar for a week. This news even made their current closer Kenley Jansen excited about the possibility of forming the game’s best 1-2 punch in the bullpen. This year, Jansen has 23 saves, which are the fifth-most in the majors, while the 29-year-old Britton has five but he led the majors last year with 63 saves. Britton is eligible for arbitration in 2018 and is a free agent in 2019.

Wilson, who has also drawn interest from the Astros, is in his first season as a true closer and has collected just 10 saves since taking over the role on May 9. The 29-year-old currently enjoying one of the best years of his career, having posted a 2.29 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP while averaging 12.7 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings pitched. He’s also still got one season of arbitration remaining before he hits free agency after the 2018 season.

Hand, who has also drawn interest from the Yankees, has been a great reliever for San Diego for the last two years since being selected off waivers from the Marlins. Last year, the 27-year-old led the National League with 82 appearances while posting a 2.92 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 89 1⁄3 innings pitched (11.2 K/9). This season, he was chosen as an All-Star for the first time in his seven-year career after having a 2.25 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP and 11.4 K/9 on 61 Ks in 48 innings. In addition, Hand is not a free agent until 2020.