MLB trade rumors and news for July 21st, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning baseball fans! Fasten your seat belts everyone, because we’re about to go full throttle until the deadline.
What’s going on in baseball today? Rumors, rumors and more rumors.
Two big trades went down this week, with the Tigers sending J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks for three prospects and the Yankees acquiring the trio of Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the White Sox.
- Here’s the latest from around the American League East.
- The Astros, Brewers, and Red Sox continue to have interest in Justin Wilson.
- The Brewers, Rays and Yankees are all in the mix for Phillies’ Pat Neshek.
- Carlos Correa will be out 6-8 weeks with a thumb injury.
- The Red Sox are prioritizing Giants’ veteran third baseman Eduardo Nunez.
- The Mariners have acquired David Phelps from the Marlins.
- The Athletics have signed Chris Carter, as one does? Probably not such a good way to tell Yonder Alonso that you’re trading him.
- The Royals are interested in Sonny Gray and Lance Lynn.
- Are the Giants signing Pablo Sandoval? It never ends, does it?
- Zack Cozart is ‘highly unlikely’ to sign extension, meaning he could be dealt relatively soon.
- The Brewers are the latest team interested in Tigers’ pitcher Justin Verlander
- The Dodgers are interested in Zach Britton, Justin Wilson, and Brad Hand. Duh, of course they are, any of those guys paired with Jansen would be exponential domination.
- After futile attempts to trade him, the Dodgers have DFA’d Sergio Romo.
- The Braves are unlikely to trade Julio Teheran or Matt Adams. Good, because sending Matt Adams packing would be ill-advised. Also the original rumor may or may not have been started by Freddie Freeman, who wants his spot back.
- The Twins have acquired Jaime Garcia from the Braves.
- The Astros’ talks for Sonny Gray are apparently ‘heating up’.
- The White Sox have called up top prospect Yoan Moncada to the majors.
- Cleveland may pursue Mets' Jay Bruce.
Important Links:
2017 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker
2017 MLB Trade Deadline Team-By-Team Tracker
2017 MLB Trade Deadline Team Previews
They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks this allergy season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose.
And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance. (Our lawyers have instructed us to omit that last sentence.)
Today in baseball: On this day in 2008, Diamondback south paw Randy Johnson becomes the first major leaguer to collect 2,000 strikeouts for two different teams.