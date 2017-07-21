MLB trade rumors and news for July 21st, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans! Fasten your seat belts everyone, because we’re about to go full throttle until the deadline.

What’s going on in baseball today? Rumors, rumors and more rumors.

Two big trades went down this week, with the Tigers sending J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks for three prospects and the Yankees acquiring the trio of Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the White Sox.

Today in baseball: On this day in 2008, Diamondback south paw Randy Johnson becomes the first major leaguer to collect 2,000 strikeouts for two different teams.

