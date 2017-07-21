Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes wants to finish his career with the Athletics, he told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I wish that happens,” Céspedes said, adding of former A’s and current Mets teammate Jerry Blevins, “I told Blevins, ‘I don’t know how many years I’m going to play, but I’m going to play the last year of my career with Oakland.’ I don’t know if that’s possible or not, but that’s my goal.”

Cespedes’ comments are sure to make Mets fans squirm, as he has become a face of the franchise since being acquired in a trade deadline deal with the Tigers two years ago. The Cuban-born outfielder spent the first 2 1⁄ 2 years of his career with the Athletics before being traded to Boston for Jon Lester, originally signing a 4-year, $36 million deal with the team in March 2012.

Cespedes, who turns 32 in October, signed a 4-year, $110 million deal with the Mets over the winter and will be under team control through 2020. That would make him a free agent again heading into his age-35 season, so he is likely to sign two more contracts before his playing days are over.

Cespedes also said he “doesn’t think there’s a better manager” than Oakland manager Bob Melvin, which is another comment that could ruffle the feathers of some Mets supporters. Cespedes has played for four managers in his career: Melvin, John Farrell, Brad Ausmus and now Mets manager Terry Collins.

It’s normal for players to sentimentally want to end their careers where they started, so Cespedes’ claims shouldn’t be too heavily scrutinized. Yes, the timing could’ve been better, especially being three years away from his next turn at free agency.