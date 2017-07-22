The Rays have acquired reliever Sergio Romo and cash from the Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.

Romo, 34, was designated for assignment Thursday by Los Angeles after struggling to a 6.12 ERA in 25 innings in 2017. Romo's 1.40 WHIP, 2.5 HR/9, and 4.3 BB/9 this season are all career worsts for the ten-year veteran.

The Rays, who were linked to Marlins closer A.J. Ramos this morning, have added important bullpen depth in Romo as they prepare to make a run at a Wild Card spot. He'll slot into a bullpen that has seen impressive campaigns from Alex Colome and Tommy Hunter, with setup man Brad Boxberger recently returning from the disabled list.

Tampa Bay is Romo's third destination of his career; he spent his first eight seasons in San Francisco before signing with the Dodgers this offseason. The former 28th round pick in 2005 was an All-Star in 2013 and was a part of the Giants' World Series Championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Romo probably won’t be the last Rays’ bullpen addition, as the club is interested in high-end options like Pat Neshek, Justin Wilson and Ramos. Tampa Bay, for the first time in club history, is expected to be an active buyer at the trade deadline.