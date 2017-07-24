The Twins have traded Nick Tepesch to the Blue Jays for cash. Tepesch made only one start for the Twins this year, but the 28-year old has previously pitched for the Rangers and the Dodgers. The veteran’s minor league stats weren’t awe inspiring, tossing a 5.59 ERA over 29 innings.

Now the Twins have a little extra money to play with this deadline, and with Jaime Garcia slipping out of their fingers, they’re going to need all the help they can get.

Here’s what else is happening in the American League Central: