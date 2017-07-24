The Twins have traded Nick Tepesch to the Blue Jays for cash. Tepesch made only one start for the Twins this year, but the 28-year old has previously pitched for the Rangers and the Dodgers. The veteran’s minor league stats weren’t awe inspiring, tossing a 5.59 ERA over 29 innings.
Now the Twins have a little extra money to play with this deadline, and with Jaime Garcia slipping out of their fingers, they’re going to need all the help they can get.
Here’s what else is happening in the American League Central:
- Have you cried yet today? No? Then you better read this love letter to the Cleveland Indians from a girl and her dad.
- Yoan Moncada debuted with Jose Abreu at side and it looks like there’s good things to come for the White Sox.
- The Brewers are interested in Tigers’ second baseman Ian Kinsler.
- The Royals have recalled RHP Jake Junis and sent down outfielder Billy Burns.
- Boone Logan has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.
- Next up for the White Sox rebuild, here comes the hard part.
- The Jaime Garcia deal with the Twins fell through because of medical issues.
- Real talk: the Royals need to solidify the back end of the rotation.
- Here’s a game changer for your Monday morning mundaneness: Cleveland is considering an Asdrubal Cabrera reunion as a fallback plan.
- Justin Wilson has become a magnet for trade interest and the latest to cling to him are the Brewers and Nationals.
- The Twins have unveiled a Tom Kelly statue outside of Target Field ‘cause it’s about h*ckin’ time.