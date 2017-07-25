MLB trade rumors and news for July 25th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning baseball fans! Fasten your seat belts everyone, because we’re about to go full throttle until the deadline.
What’s going on in baseball today? Rumors, rumors and more rumors.
- Here’s the latest from around the American League Central.
- Clayton Kershaw will be out 4-6 weeks with back injury, baseball is officially cancelled.
- After trading David Phelps, it seems the Marlins could move AJ Ramos. Several teams are interested.
- The Dodgers have a 'strong interest' in Rangers' star pitcher Yu Darvish
- The Cardinals are in ongoing talks involving Lance Lynn. The plot is thickening.
- Because anything is possible at the deadline and we love a good ol’ fashion twist, the Twins have finally acquired Jaime Garcia.
- The Dodgers are in the market for pitching help and have expressed interest in Addison Reed.
- The Royals have acquired a huge package of Trevor Cahill, Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter from the Padres.
- The Red Sox are scouting Zack Cozart.
- The Mariners have signed Danny Espinosa.
- The Mariners are considering a run at Athletics' Sonny Gray, so may the odds be ever in your favor.
- The Tigers are ‘aggressively’ shopping veteran ace Justin Verlander.
- Adrián Beltré is 38 years old and still making ridiculous plays at third base, baseball is awesome.
- The Yankees are reportedly inquired on Giancarlo Stanton, because The Cash Man didn’t come to play.
- The Yankees have traded utility man Rob Refsnyder to the Blue Jays.
- Could the Yankees possibly trade Jacoby Ellsbury? Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe for a Hostess cupcake and three bags of puffy Cheetos, it’s anyone’s guess.
Today in baseball: On this day in 2012, Cole Hamels becomes the highest paid Phillies player in history when he signs a guaranteed six-year, $144 million contract.