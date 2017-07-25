UPDATE (Thursday): Colorado is targeting Lucroy as its next move after acquiring reliever Pat Neshek from the Phillies, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Avila and Suzuki seem to be backup plans for GM Jeff Bridich.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL: The Rockies are interested in Rangers' catcher Jonathan Lucroy, reports T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. Sullivan notes that the Rangers are not officially sellers as of Tuesday night, though they're fielding plenty of calls ahead of next Monday's deadline.

Lucroy, 31, has struggled to an uncharacteristic .240/.293/.339 at the plate this year, good for a career-worst 66 OPS+. A free agent after the season, Lucroy has become expendable for a Rangers club that has catcher Robinson Chirinos producing at a higher clip. The eight-year veteran is owed around $2.5 million the rest of the year.

GM Jon Daniels has some decision-making to do before the July 31 deadline, as the Rangers have movable pieces in Lucroy and starters Yu Darvish and Andrew Cashner but haven't given up hope of a playoff push. While Texas sits just 3.5 games back of the second AL Wild Card spot, they'd have to hurdle six teams to be in playoff position.

Rockies catchers have combined for a league-worst 45 wRC+ In an otherwise robust Colorado lineup. Lucroy, a two-time All-Star, has a career wRC+ of 108 across eight seasons in Milwaukee and Texas.

Lucroy is not the only catcher Colorado is eyeing on the trade market, as MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reports that the Rockies are also looking at Detroit’s Alex Avila and Atlanta’s Kurt Suzuki. Both could serve as fallback plans if the team is unable to acquire Lucroy.