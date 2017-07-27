UPDATE: The clubs are not yet close to a deal because the A’s want either Gleyber Torres or Clint Frazier, who the Yankees don’t want to trade, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Oakland is setting a high price in talks for Gray, also showing interest in Yankees prospects Jorge Mateo, James Kaprielian and Estevan Florial.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL: With the trade deadline closing in very quickly, it is practically inevitable that the Athletics will deal right-hander Sonny Gray. Now, it is being reported by Bob Klapisch of USA Today that the Yankees are “leading the pack” in these trade talks despite being “a long way” from the finish line.

The Yankees have been in the market for young and controllable starting pitchers, which is why they were very much in on Jose Quintana before he was dealt to the Cubs. Gray, 27, fits the mold for the Yankees as he is under team control through 2019.

Gray is having a solid bounce-back year with a 6-5 record, 3.43 ERA, 3.25 FIP and 1.18 WHIP. He has also been very impressive over his last six starts with a 4-2 record, 1.37 ERA and .164 BAA.

There have been a number of reports linking Gray and the Yankees over the past couple weeks with the Athletics scouting Yankees’ minor league affiliates, and naming their price for Gray. The two teams have also been making progress towards a potential Gray/Yonder Alonso package.

Though Yankees may have concerns about Gray’s injury past and inconsistencies, they have an obvious need in the rotation and are being the most aggressive team at the moment. In addition to the Yankes, the Athletics are also in trade talks with the Dodgers and Astros, who they believe have the pieces to make a deal for Gray before the July 31 deadline.

The Athletics have plenty of leverage in these trade talks with three contending teams bidding heavily for Gray’s services. Gray would be a welcomed addition in pinstripes this season, and for year’s to come.