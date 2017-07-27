The Brewers have shown interest in Mets’ veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX.

Granderson is in the final year of the four-year, $60 million deal he signed with New York in 2013. This winter, Granderson drew some interest as the Mets tried to move both him and Jay Bruce. More than halfway through the season, it’s almost amazing that any team would want the 36-year old. He’s slashing an anemic .223/.325/.450 this season and his speed has declined. He’d be an extra outfielder in Milwaukee’s arsenal, which would bode well for a team determined to play October ball.

If the Brewers did make a serious move for Grandy, they’d only take on about $5 million of his contract, if the Mets didn’t pick up any salary. While it’s not exactly a blue-light special, it’s a low risk move for the Brewers to gain an experienced outfielder and clubhouse voice with playoff experience.

Milwaukee already made one move as a buyer, acquiring reliever Anthony Swarzak from the White Sox.