The Rangers are informing other clubs that they will move ace starter Yu Darvish before Mondays’ non-waiver trade deadline, according to FOX’s Ken Rosenthal. Texas is actively exchanging names with clubs and is confident in getting a quality trade.

Darvish has already been linked to many teams on the trade market, with the Dodgers, Yankees, Cubs and Astros being the most commonly linked clubs. The Rangers, who currently sit 4.5 games out of first place in the AL wild card race, have debated trading him for the better part of a week and are now armed with the most valuable trade chip on the open market.

Darvish, a free agent after the year, will likely net the Rangers a group of 2-3 top prospects from a contender looking for the ace that will put them over the edge this season. Los Angeles seems to be an extremely motivated buyer, while the Yankees and Astros may be more focused on Athletics starter Sonny Gray.

Darvish, Gray and Tigers righty Justin Verlander represent the top three starters available on the trade market, with Darvish being the only rental in that group. Tracking where he will end up will be a major story heading into Monday.